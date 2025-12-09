10 Simple Ways To Upgrade Gingerbread Cookies

There's nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked gingerbread cookies! It's extremely inviting, and perfect for putting you right into the Christmas spirit. No wonder everyone makes them during the holiday season, be it in the form of gingerbread men or a massive gingerbread house. Although these cookies are amazing in their original form, if you've been having them year after year, it's likely that at some point you might have wondered if there's a way to give them a new look while still preserving their flavor. Well, guess what? There are actually not just one, but many, ways to upgrade gingerbread cookies and give them that little oomph factor that you've been looking for.

During my time in culinary school and while working as a pastry chef, I've made gingerbread cookies countless times. In fact, I haven't just made regular gingerbread cookies, but I've also tried plenty of variations to amp them up. Some of these experiments ended up being so amazing that I feel everyone should give them a shot at least once to make their holiday celebrations extra special. And so, I am really excited to share 10 of my favorite ways to upgrade basic gingerbread cookies to give them a fresh, new spin. These upgrades are all pretty simple, and you'll definitely be able to give them a go even if you're an absolute beginner at baking. So, without further ado, let's get right into it.