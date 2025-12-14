The Cheap 100-Year-Old Dessert That Was A Depression-Era Staple

When dollars are tight and resources are scarce, dessert after a meal is a true luxury, at least it was during the Great Depression, which started in 1929 and stretched into the 1930s. With eggs, milk, and butter hard to come by, this era in American history gave birth to eggless and milkless cakes and sweets, including steamed pudding. Steamed pudding is similar to the traditional British Christmas pudding, but without some of the key rich ingredients you would expect in something meant to be indulgent.

Instead of being a thick custard-like dessert, steamed pudding is more cake-like in taste and consistency. There are plenty of variations of this dessert, but all are rooted in the idea of frugality and waste not, want not. Steamed pudding uses ingredients that could include scraps of stale bread crusts or cake soaked in water, sugar or molasses, butter or drippings, flour, baking soda, cream of tartar or vinegar to give it a light, spongey, and fluffy texture, as well as spices, and raisins or dried fruits if you happen to have them in your pantry.