The Cheap 100-Year-Old Dessert That Was A Depression-Era Staple
When dollars are tight and resources are scarce, dessert after a meal is a true luxury, at least it was during the Great Depression, which started in 1929 and stretched into the 1930s. With eggs, milk, and butter hard to come by, this era in American history gave birth to eggless and milkless cakes and sweets, including steamed pudding. Steamed pudding is similar to the traditional British Christmas pudding, but without some of the key rich ingredients you would expect in something meant to be indulgent.
Instead of being a thick custard-like dessert, steamed pudding is more cake-like in taste and consistency. There are plenty of variations of this dessert, but all are rooted in the idea of frugality and waste not, want not. Steamed pudding uses ingredients that could include scraps of stale bread crusts or cake soaked in water, sugar or molasses, butter or drippings, flour, baking soda, cream of tartar or vinegar to give it a light, spongey, and fluffy texture, as well as spices, and raisins or dried fruits if you happen to have them in your pantry.
Upgrade it
Whatever ingredients are available are combined, placed in a greased bowl, covered with muslin, placed on a rack, and steamed for up to 3 hours in a pot of boiling water. Similar to a bundt cake pan, the bowl basically serves as a mold. After it is properly steamed, the bowl is removed from the boiling water and turned over so the pudding looks like a half-sphere. The end product is a sweet, moist cake that can satisfy a sweet tooth on a budget.
While this vintage dessert started with whatever was in the pantry, it's easy to upgrade it while maintaining its simplicity. It can be served warm, drizzled with a sauce, dusted with powdered sugar, or served alongside a dollop of whipped cream or ice cream. If you need a little inspiration for your steamed pudding, consider making spotted dick. While it may sound risque, it is nothing more than steamed pudding speckled with dried currants. It is often served with a creamy vanilla custard sauce.