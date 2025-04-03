4-Ingredient Cottage Cheese Banana Pudding Is A Deliciously Easy Way To Increase Your Protein

There are plenty of great sources of protein out there, from your favorite meat or seafood dish to a morning plate of scrambled eggs. But one of the most unexpected and delicious ways to increase your protein is to whip up this easy, four-ingredient cottage cheese banana pudding.

It tastes extremely similar to regular no-bake banana pudding — creamy, sweet, and banana-y — but with an extra dose of protein, thanks to the cottage cheese. It's the perfect way to get in some extra protein while still enjoying dessert after dinner or whenever you're craving a sweet treat. One cup of cottage cheese has a whopping 28 grams of protein – which is more than a 3-ounce serving of lean beef (24.6 grams) or a scoop of whey protein powder (16.6 grams).

To make two servings of this protein-packed banana pudding, here's what you need: 1 cup of cottage cheese, 1 ripe banana, ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract, and 1-2 tablespoons of maple syrup (depending on your sweetness preference). In other words, one serving of this tasty treat contains 14 grams of protein, which can make a difference if you're trying to eat more on a daily basis — especially if you've noticed any subtle signs that you need to eat more protein, such as getting intense food cravings or having trouble sleeping.

