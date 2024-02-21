What Protein Powder Options Does Aldi Have?

On its website, Aldi sells two whey protein products, both of which are made under Aldi's in-house brand Elevation. The two are pretty much identical other than the flavor, which comes in either chocolate or vanilla. Both come in large plastic tubs that hold two pounds of product that boasts 30 grams of protein in each serving. The chocolate variety measures 180 calories in every scoop, while vanilla comes in at a slightly lower 170 calories. Both contain two grams of sugar per serving. In addition to protein, these powders also contain added creatine, a substance that fuels muscle cells with energy, and additional amino acids. The tubs both sell for $20.15.

Both of Aldi's protein powder options are made of whey protein, which is animal-based. Whey protein is extracted from milk during the cheese-production process and contains eight different proteins. Because it's created from a dairy product, whey protein powder is not vegan. While plant-based protein powders made from soy and peas are popular, Aldi doesn't currently sell any vegan or plant-based protein powders in its online store. However, both of its current protein powders are gluten-free.

Besides whey protein, Aldi also sells vanilla-flavored collagen powder. Collagen is the most widely occurring protein, representing nearly 30% of all proteins found in your body. Like protein powder, you can consume collagen by mixing it into your favorite drink or smoothie.