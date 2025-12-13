Meet Pizzicati: The Classic Holiday Cookie With Italian Origins

When Christmastime arrives, cookies may be the most popular sweet treat that all ages indulge in throughout America. A couple of the go-to options include frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread for houses and more. If you're looking to try something new this holiday season, consider Italian biscotti pizzicati — a shortcrust pastry with a jam filling.

The word "pizzicati" stems from an Italian word that means "pinched" because of how two ends of the cookie dough are pressed together, so biscotti pizzicati means "pinched cookies." While most people simply call them pizzicati, others call them biscotti a fiocco or Italian bow tie cookies. The specific origins are difficult to pinpoint, but these cookies arrived during a time in Italy when simple ingredients were used to make remarkable food.

Although the original pizzicati recipe has evolved over time, these cookies remain a favorite from the rich culinary heritage of Italy. They're synonymous with afternoon teatime and all kinds of festive holidays or gatherings, including Christmas, and many Italian bakeries sell them. Since these tender cookies have a light texture and delicate sweetness, it's common for Italians to eat them for breakfast with milk or a cappuccino.