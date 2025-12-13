Give Beef Stew A Cozy Upgrade With 2 Fall Ingredients

Beef stew is one of those comforting dishes that has a nostalgic, homey vibe. However, even the most traditional meals can benefit from a culinary tweak on occasion. If you've got an easy beef stew recipe that's been passed down through the generations, consider giving it a cozy fall upgrade with a splash of apple cider and a handful of barley.

Adding apple cider to a beef stew (along with the requisite beef stock) lends the meaty and velvety broth an earthy tang and a fruity brightness. The natural acidity in the pressed apples also helps to tenderize the protein as it cooks, resulting in a dish that's meltingly soft, unctuous, and complex. Depending on the brand of cider you select, this unfiltered fruit juice can range from tasting sweet and balanced to zesty and sour. The best store-bought apple cider in our taste test of 10 contenders was Pepin Heights 100% fresh-pressed apple cider. Bright with a fruity aroma, it has a smooth quality and a complex flavor that's ideal for pairing with the savory notes of a slow-cooked beef stew.

While apple cider brings tang to the table, barley provides texture and bite. These little nuggets plump up as they simmer in the broth and become swollen with flavor. Once cooked, they have a toothsome consistency that's both chewy and soft, which lends the finished stew a satisfying mouthfeel and bulk. As the barley swells, it thickens the sauce until it's almost creamy and viscous, creating something substantial.