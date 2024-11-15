The Best Store-Bought Apple Cider We'll Now Buy Every Fall
There's nothing like a steaming hot mug of apple cider (or a chilled glass of cold cider for warmer days) on a fall afternoon. But, with so many different brands of apple cider on store shelves, it can be difficult to know which is the best one to buy.
Luckily, Daily Meal tasted 10 different apple cider brands to find the tastiest one. And, while there are plenty of options that are perfect for creating hot spiced cider for sipping around the fireplace, there was one brand that really stood out.
The cider in question is Pepin Heights Apple Cider, which is produced in Lake City, Minnesota. You can find it on the shelves of grocery stores such as Cub or Hy Vee. The reason it stands out is thanks to its complex flavor and tantalizing fresh apple aroma, making it a beverage that's perfect for drinking on its own, or for turning into apple cider cocktails and mocktails.
How Pepin Heights Cider stacks up in terms of flavor
One big reason why Pepin Heights Apple Cider is such a great choice is that it doesn't have a cloyingly sweet flavor like some other brands. Instead, you'll get the naturally sweet taste of the apples without a syrupy and thick mouth feel. Pepin Heights Apple Cider also ranked highest thanks to its acidity. This helps to balance the sugar content. In fact, you'll almost get a fermented flavor in the beverage, which adds a pleasant complexity. You may also pick up on tannins that add a light spiciness to the cider.
Pepin Heights Apple Cider is made from 100% fresh-pressed apple cider. So although there are 30 grams of sugar in each serving, there's no added sugar or artificial sweeteners. With no added ingredients, the flavor of the apples gets to really shine through. Next time you're after a fall drink to sip on, skip the other brands on your supermarket shelves and pick up a jug of Pepin Heights Apple Cider.