The Best Store-Bought Apple Cider We'll Now Buy Every Fall

There's nothing like a steaming hot mug of apple cider (or a chilled glass of cold cider for warmer days) on a fall afternoon. But, with so many different brands of apple cider on store shelves, it can be difficult to know which is the best one to buy.

Luckily, Daily Meal tasted 10 different apple cider brands to find the tastiest one. And, while there are plenty of options that are perfect for creating hot spiced cider for sipping around the fireplace, there was one brand that really stood out.

The cider in question is Pepin Heights Apple Cider, which is produced in Lake City, Minnesota. You can find it on the shelves of grocery stores such as Cub or Hy Vee. The reason it stands out is thanks to its complex flavor and tantalizing fresh apple aroma, making it a beverage that's perfect for drinking on its own, or for turning into apple cider cocktails and mocktails.