Americans have a lot of options for takeout chicken, to say the least. But residents of Chicago, Houston, Dallas, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area have one you don't often see in the United States — even though it's an extremely popular chain worldwide.

Nando's Peri-Peri has about 45 American stores but over 1,200 worldwide in 30 countries. It's especially popular in the UK and Ireland, which account for 425 of the restaurants. But this chicken chain actually originated in Johannesburg, South Africa. In 1987, two businessmen enjoyed a meal of grilled chicken with a spicy pepper sauce so much that they bought the restaurant and converted it to the first Nando's, a Portuguese nickname for Fernando.

The chain gets its full name from the peri-peri peppers that made the sauce they loved. Also known as piri piri or African bird's eye chili, the peppers are blended with garlic, lemon, and herbs to create a vibrant and spicy sauce perfect for chicken. These peppers and their sauce are well-loved in cuisines throughout southern Africa, but their story would not be complete without Portuguese sailors and colonization.