10 Stocking Stuffers Under $10 For Your Favorite Baker
The holidays are right around the corner, and along with all of that Christmas cheer is also the stress of gift-giving. What are you supposed to stick inside the stocking of your favorite baker this Christmas? At first thought, it's a challenging idea, especially since foodies are notorious for having kitchens chock full of nifty gadgets and handy gizmos. But there are plenty of excellent ideas out there, and you can easily order them straight from Amazon from the comfort of your own home. The best part? We've already done the tedious research for you, so you can skip straight to the gifting.
If you want to get something special but don't want to spend a fortune, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of options costing less than $10. From high-quality food coloring to baking essentials no kitchen should be without, there's something for everyone on this list. Ready to start adding to your cart? Here are 10 stocking stuffers under $10 that your favorite baker will love.
1. Watkins Assorted Food Coloring
With a 4.4 rating from well over 12 thousand reviews, the Watkins Assorted Food Coloring Kit is an excellent stocking stuffer option that all bakers will agree is nice to have on hand. Best of all, these food colorings are made with 100% natural vegetable juices and spices, rather than artificial ingredients and chemicals. They're also non-GMO, gluten-free, and crafted in America.
This food coloring is a classic high-quality option for dying foods that can help bring a bit of uniqueness and whimsy to a range of creations. These colors can be used to dye baked goods, like cakes or cupcakes, as well as to turn things like icing or even eggs into vibrant masterpieces.
For just $9.49 on Amazon, this food coloring box comes with four colors — red, yellow, green, and blue. From these four colors, your favorite baker can mix and blend to create orange, green, purple, and a nearly unlimited range of shades within these colors. Each 0.3-ounce bottle contains enough coloring for several projects. For example, these are an excellent way to upgrade store-bought cupcake mix for professional results.
2. LuoCoCo Vomiting Chicken Egg Separator
Looking for something practical and whimsical, that's sure to make your favorite baker laugh? This LuoCoCo Vomiting Chicken Egg Separator is exactly what you're looking for. Not only is it adorable, but it also has a 4.5 rating with almost 1,000 reviews on Amazon, so you can feel confident that it'll work the way it's supposed to.
The design of this product is an egg shape with a jagged crown opening, featuring the image of a chicken face on the front. Although the egg separator is predominantly white, you can choose from the accent colors of pink or yellow. To use, your favorite baker simply has to drop an egg into the top opening and tilt the product forward. It will look like the chicken is "vomiting" the egg white from its mouth, while the yolk safely remains inside.
This silly but practical gift costs only $8.99 on Amazon. Since it's dishwasher safe, it's also very easy to clean. Plus, the egg separator is also microwave-safe and oven-safe, so you don't have to worry about it breaking in high temperatures.
3. Brown Sugar Bear Brown Sugar Saver and Softener
Another gift that offers a touch of whimsy alongside its practicality, the Brown Sugar Bear Brown Sugar Saver and Softener has a 4.5 rating from over 16 thousand reviews on Amazon. This useful tool is super cute, looking like a teddy bear with a little shocked face. It's made out of specialty fired, food-safe clay that's specifically designed to solve one big brown sugar issue — clumping.
Brown sugar is a popular ingredient, finding its way in recipes ranging from baked apples to pound cake and beyond. There's even a recipe for brown sugar pie that embodies the base flavors of pecan pie without the pecans. The problem with brown sugar is that it easily clumps together or even becomes one giant block that's impossible to use.
This bear solves the problem by keeping your brown sugar soft, pliable, and easy to use. Simply soak the bear in water for ten minutes, pat dry, and drop it into your container of brown sugar. Every time your favorite baker goes to use their brown sugar without issue or headache, they'll think of you. Best of all, it's only $5.29 on Amazon.
4. Forkmannie Magnetic Measuring Spoons
Chances are astronomically high that the baker in your life has a set of measuring spoons. After all, you can't adhere to most baking recipes without any. However, you can guarantee they'll be super happy with the big upgrade offered by the Forkmannie Magnetic Measuring Spoons, for a few reasons. And with a 4.7 rating with a little under 900 reviews, you can be assured they'll work as described.
The biggest upgrade offered by these spoons is their versatility. Each spoon is dual-sided, with one made for use with dry ingredients and the other designed for use with liquid ingredients. The set has five sizes for precise measurements, including ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, teaspoon, ½ tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon. Whatever smaller measurement you need for any ingredient, this set presents an ideal solution. These spoons are also magnetic and stackable, so they easily fit inside a drawer with no annoying holding rings necessary.
Choose from a black or multicolored design, based on your baker's preferences. Despite being only $7.99 on Amazon, these durable, stainless steel spoons are sure to get thousands of dollars' worth of use.
5. Sweets Indeed Edible Sprinklefetti Mix
If you look at the spice rack or baking cabinet of your loved one, chances are high you'll find an astonishing amount of edible decorations ranging from decorating sugar to sprinkles and icing decorations to edible wafer paper and beyond. Chances are also very high that they'll be thrilled to add more to their ever-growing collection. Enter Sweets Indeed Sprinklefetti Edible Sprinkle Mix, which has a 4.5 rating with over 3,000 reviews on Amazon — and costs only $7.99 for a 4-ounce tube.
There are three varieties of Sprinklefetti Mix you can choose from, including one for Christmas. Called "Christmas Tree," this festive option features Christmas trees and both sprinkles and balls in red and green. However, depending on your baker's personality, you may also want to choose one of the two Halloween-themed options. One of these predominantly features eyeballs with multi-colored accents, while the other mostly contains Jack O' Lanterns with stars and bats. No matter which you choose, this adorable, shelf-stable stocking stuffer is an easy way to add a bit of festive cheer to cupcakes, cakes, brownies, and more.
6. Anaeat Set of 3 Icing Spatulas
Does your favorite baker have enough icing spatulas? Chances are high that if you asked them, they'd say "no," because you can never have too many. The benefit of having a few sets in various sizes is simple — it allows you to continue working on multi-colored projects without stopping and ensures you always have the perfect spatula for your needs. And, the only thing better than one new icing spatula is three. Hence why this Anaeat Set of 3 Icing Spatulas, with a 4.7 rating from almost 1,200 reviews, is the ideal stocking stuffer idea.
This set of three contains a 4-inch, a 6-inch, and an 8-inch spatula, meaning that this singular set can handle most baking or decorating needs. Even better, it's dishwasher safe for easy clean up, with a slightly flexible design that won't give too much. The plastic handle ensures a reliable grip with optimal control, and you can get the full set for only $9.99 on Amazon.
7. Grosun 6 piece Cookie Scribe Tool
A cookie scribe tool is also known as a scribe needle or cookie needle, and it's a crucial tool for decorating. If you've ever watched cookie decorating videos online, you'll recognize this as the thing people use to evenly distribute colors, clean up edges, or pop air bubbles when working on sugar cookies. But it can be used for many other projects, including various types of cookies, cakes, and even raw batter when you're trying to create marbling. Since no baker can ever have enough of these, the Grosun 6-piece Cookie Scribe Tool is the ideal stocking stuffer.
With a 4.7 rating from over 4,600 reviews, this cookie scribe tool set features a thick handle that provides a comfortable, precise grip. The needle is stainless steel, which should make for easy cleaning and exceptional durability. Just be aware that these do have sharp tips, so you'll want to make sure they can't stab through the fabric of the Christmas stocking you might be placing them inside. Best of all, you get a set of six for just $3.99 on Amazon.
8. Rondauno 2 Pack Cake Tester
The Rondauno 2 Pack Cake Tester set is the gift your favorite baker didn't know they needed, but will be beyond thrilled to have. In case you're not aware, poking the middle of a cake, cupcake, brownie, or anything else you're baking is how you can tell if it's done. If the object comes away clean, your baked goods have finished baking. If it comes away with batter or heavy crumbs on it, it needs to go a little longer. Usually, a toothpick (or sometimes a butter knife) is used for this, but there are problems with that. A toothpick is disposable, so you can end up creating quite a bit of waste over time. A butter knife, when used, creates an unnecessarily large slit in the top of the cake.
These cake testers solve both of those problems. Being needle-thin, it creates only the smallest of holes. It's also reusable, so your favorite baker can cut down on their waste while saving money, because they no longer have to buy so many toothpicks. Even better, the design of these cake testers features a rounded top that allows for a more secure grip compared with alternatives. A set of two costs only $5.98 on Amazon, and its efficiency is backed up by a 4.7 rating with over 500 reviews.
9. Wddeevoi 100 pieces 16-Inch Piping Bags
If there's one single product that all bakers routinely need more of, it's piping bags. Some people do use reusable piping bags, but many find those to be challenging to clean and limited in how long they last. The traditional disposable bags are still used most often in commercial applications, as well as being favored at home. Hence why the Wddeevoi 100-piece 16-Inch Piping Bags are exactly what your favorite baker wants to find in their stocking this Christmas.
This set of 100 costs only $6.98, and despite being a cheaper product, they're of excellent quality — their 4.5 rating from almost 6,400 reviews on Amazon is proof of this. The bags have a nice capacity that decreases downtime between refills and have a non-slip design for the securest grip. The material is created specifically to withstand high amounts of pressure, so an unexpected bag burst won't ruin your baker's next flawless design. Whether they're piping traditional buttercream frosting or working on multi-colored cupcake batter, your favorite baker will silently be thanking you for this thoughtful gift.
10. King Arthur Espresso Powder
This King Arthur Espresso Powder will help the baker in your life improve their chocolate cake, create amazing coffee cake, and so much more — with any luck, it'll get their creative juices flowing and prompt them to start any number of experiments in their kitchen. King Arthur is a reputable baking company, too, and this specific product is backed up by a 4.8 rating from over 11,300 reviews on Amazon.
A little bit of this espresso powder will go a long way, so the 3-ounce container you slip into your favorite baker's Christmas stocking can be used for multiple projects. The only ingredient is 100% espresso powder, and its primary use is to embody a coffee taste in sweets or create a richer flavor for chocolate goods. The premium powder offers a strong, bold flavor profile that works better than many of its counterparts. Of course, like everything else on this list, the best part is the price. You can get it for just $9.95 on Amazon.