Sam's Club Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae: Sweet Treat, But Short On Holiday Cheer

When you hear there's a new holiday treat called a Jingle Cookie Crunch Sundae waiting at the Sam's Club snack bar, you don't waste time wondering what it could be all about. You just hop in your sleigh and dash through the snow — or suburban traffic — and you give that delicious-sounding creation a try. Or at least that's what I did when I found out the warehouse had released a special dessert that captures the spirit of Christmas and winter and all the joyful sweetness that comes along with it. I hit my Sam's location with the highest hopes of discovering a new taste sensation to light up my festive season.

I could have been wildly off base, and the mix of ingredients suggested in the name could have been a disaster in the making. It didn't seem likely, but there's always a chance that the gift you open isn't the gift you were expecting. There's only one way to find out: tear open the wrapping and dig in. And in case you need a beginner's guide to shopping at Sam's Club, tip No. 1 is to start at the food court to see how the newest sundae offering tastes. So that's exactly what I did.