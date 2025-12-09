These Old-School Holiday Cookies Make Black Pepper The Star

There's an unassuming type of cookie that belongs in your lineup of holiday treats this year, a cookie with a classic look and a dazzling taste. They are soft and dense, and at first glance, you might just think they're dollops of gingerbread, dusted with powdered sugar. There is a little, peppery surprise hidden inside these cookies, though. They aren't made from your average gingerbread; they're a spicy sort of ginger snap with undertones of black licorice and a hint of cloves. These are German pfeffernüsse cookies built on black pepper, with spices like nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon, and touches of molasses and honey.

In German, pfeffernüsse means "peppernut", an appropriate name for a cookie that garnered its reputation from the good amount of black pepper dusted into the dough. They can be made a few different ways, with the optional inclusion of allspice, star anise, and the star of Scandinavian baking, cardamom. Other optional ingredients included candied orange or lemon peel, but they should always contain enough black pepper to set a spicy tone. Most often, you'll see them coated with a heavy dusting of powdered sugar, but sometimes they're frosted with a powdered sugar glaze and garnished with crushed pink peppercorns for an extra festive touch.