Veggie dishes like green bean casserole are packed with fiber. Filling and good for the gut, these verdant sides are full of texture and scrumptious to boot. That said, many casserole recipes call for chicken, beef, or pork as a base ingredient because vegetables like spinach, cauliflower, and eggplant are very low in satiating protein. If you want to make vegetarian casseroles that are still protein-forward, try subbing the meat for one canned ingredient: chickpeas.

Also known as garbanzo beans, these legumes have a wonderfully creamy texture and meaty mouthfeel, which imbues even the most basic casseroles with satisfying character. A single cup of chickpeas contains about 12 grams of protein. This means that if you add a couple of cans to your casserole (with each can containing about 1¾ cups), you'll boost the dish's protein content by over 40 grams.

Because canned chickpeas come cooked, they're also great for those moments when you need to cobble together a filling dinner at speed — simply drain, rinse, and add them to your dish without any laborious prep. While some say you should only be cooking with dried chickpeas over canned because they taste better, the time-saving element of the tinned variety makes them worth it. Boiling dried beans can take up to an hour, which might not be realistic when you're in a rush. In our opinion, the best canned chickpea brands to buy include Goya and Westbrae Natural for their creamy texture and delicate flavor.