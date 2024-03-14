Do Canned Chickpeas Come Raw Or Cooked?

Listen, we get it. Sometimes you're not sure about things that are (evidently) obvious to everyone else. Even experienced cooks are likely to have some knowledge gaps, and canned food can be one of them. If you've ever wondered if canned chickpeas are pre-cooked but were too afraid to ask, we've got you.

Canned chickpeas are indeed already cooked before canning, so unlike dried chickpeas, they're ready to eat right out of the can. Of course, there are several delicious ways to prepare them from canned, but canned chickpeas save you the steps of hydrating and cooking them from raw.

Chickpeas, like most canned beans, are typically soaked and then scalded (or blanched if you prefer — in this context, they're the same thing), which entails submerging them in hot water for a very brief period. In this process, the skins are separated from the chickpea and are discarded. They're then canned under pressure, which kills the bacteria naturally present in the chickpeas and prevents any outside spores from getting in and causing spoilage. That way, when you open a can they're ready and safe to eat.