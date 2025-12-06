Martha Stewart's Advice For Saving Money On Olive Oil

Groceries are expensive, and stretching ingredients and dollars can be a challenge. If you are looking for ways to save money on olive oil, however, just borrow a page out of Martha Stewart's culinary playbook. Back in 2009, the media mogul shared in a Q&A with Deseret News that you should reserve an expensive bottle of olive oil for finishing dishes and keep a second bottle in your pantry just for cooking.

While this may sound counterintuitive, having multiple bottles of olive oil can save you money, as you can track and budget your use based on each bottle's function. Stewart explained that home chefs should use premium olive oil when they want to highlight the ingredient's "nuanced flavor and aroma." When people make mistakes with olive oil, these tend to occur when they're heating it up. The heat causes it to lose those characteristics that made it expensive in the first place. Stewart noted that this is why you want to save the pricey bottles for that last-minute drizzle to enhance your dish's flavor and the texture, whether you're making a salad dressing or basic vinaigrette, tossing pasta, or pairing the oil with your favorite loaf of bread.