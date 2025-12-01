10 Vintage New Year's Eve Foods You Hardly See Anymore

The end of the year is a time for a lot of things: Reflection on the 12 months that have just gone by, a chance to discuss what you plan to do in the coming ones, and an opportunity to eat all of the delicious food you can get your hands on. Falling at the very end of the festive period, New Year's Eve foods often get overshadowed by the classics served during Thanksgiving and Christmas, and as a result, they often feel a bit more vague. Finger foods and platters are usually the name of the game these days for your New Year's Eve party, with the emphasis being on items that you can pick up and eat easily, usually while you're balancing a glass of champagne in the other hand.

It wasn't always this way, though. Throughout the years, New Year's Eve foods have changed considerably, and there have been some firm favorites throughout the years that have since faded from popularity. Dishes like Oysters Rockefeller, pickled herring, and Beef Wellington are now considered to be very vintage, while drinks like the Grasshopper and the Tom and Jerry are fairly uncommon cocktails at your NYE bash. Perhaps this year, though, you could reach into the past to check out these bygone delicacies.