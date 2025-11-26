I Tried And Ranked Every Applebee's 2025 Holiday Cocktail

'Tis the season for everything under the sun to be holiday-themed, and one establishment that's obviously jumping aboard the Polar Express is Applebee's, most notably with its new holiday cocktail lineup. I'm no stranger to Applebee's cocktails, having previously ranked 11 cocktail options at the restaurant. In general, I'd say Applebee's does a good job with its cocktails. You won't be under the illusion that you're at an exclusive speakeasy, but its offerings are plenty satisfying to accompany a plate of boneless wings and the Triple Chocolate Meltdown.

This winter has brought a lineup of five new cocktail offerings, including two "Sleigh Bell Sips," both of which go for $6 (with an optional $3 "Vibe Drop" add-on), the ideal cheap happy hour deal. The other three options have been dubbed "Shake'N Up Your Holiday Cocktails," and each will arrive at your table with a shaker and strainer full of — you guessed it — more cocktail. The presentation of all the drinks can certainly put anyone in a festive mood, and none of them disappointed me, so ranking them was no easy task. I ranked each based on their holiday appeal, also taking my own preferences into account.