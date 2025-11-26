I Tried And Ranked Every Applebee's 2025 Holiday Cocktail
'Tis the season for everything under the sun to be holiday-themed, and one establishment that's obviously jumping aboard the Polar Express is Applebee's, most notably with its new holiday cocktail lineup. I'm no stranger to Applebee's cocktails, having previously ranked 11 cocktail options at the restaurant. In general, I'd say Applebee's does a good job with its cocktails. You won't be under the illusion that you're at an exclusive speakeasy, but its offerings are plenty satisfying to accompany a plate of boneless wings and the Triple Chocolate Meltdown.
This winter has brought a lineup of five new cocktail offerings, including two "Sleigh Bell Sips," both of which go for $6 (with an optional $3 "Vibe Drop" add-on), the ideal cheap happy hour deal. The other three options have been dubbed "Shake'N Up Your Holiday Cocktails," and each will arrive at your table with a shaker and strainer full of — you guessed it — more cocktail. The presentation of all the drinks can certainly put anyone in a festive mood, and none of them disappointed me, so ranking them was no easy task. I ranked each based on their holiday appeal, also taking my own preferences into account.
5. Golden Goose
Applebee's Golden Goose (made with Grey Goose vodka, triple sec, mango, and lemon sour) didn't take last place because it was bad. Actually, I quite enjoyed this one, even down to the thick sugar sprinkles on the rim, which I've found rather unappealing at prior tastings. A couple of factors got this cocktail placed at the bottom of my list, but none had to do with taste. If you happen to be craving a mango cocktail in the middle of the holiday season, this certainly won't disappoint.
So, why didn't this rank higher? When taking holiday appeal into account, I can't say mango is at the top of my list of flavors that exude the season. This cocktail could shine any time of year, but there's nothing about it (aside from the visual appeal of the gold sprinkles on the rim), that puts me in a seasonal mood. Moreover, I should mention that, after sitting for a minute, the cocktail started to visually separate a little (you can kind of see this in the picture above). No separation was apparent when sipping it, but I could see that turning some consumers off from the selection.
4. Perfect Cranberry Margarita
On the other hand, perhaps nothing screams holiday flavor more than cranberries. They're the quintessential seasonal flavor profile, so it would have been odd not to see a cranberry something on Applebee's holiday cocktail menu. If you're a cranberry fan, the Perfect Cranberry Margarita (made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, lime, and Ocean Spray® Cranberry) won't disappoint.
Are margaritas your favorite summertime drink? Then go for this one. It's very clearly a margarita, but cranberry brings it into the winter season flawlessly (as it does with holiday cocktails you can make at home). The cranberry and lime both sit in good balance to one another, with neither trying to take the spotlight, which only enhances the drink's margarita appeal. Visually, the cocktail is also very pleasing, and I loved its vibrant red hue paired with the cherry and lime skewer. If I'm raving about it, why did it only rank as the fourth cocktail here? I simply liked the following better, but I highly doubt this will disappoint anyone who goes for it.
3. Tipsy Reindeer
Applebee's $6 Sleigh Bell Sips come to the table practically singing "Christmastime is here," and the Santa gummy in each only helps matters. The Tipsy Reindeer is made with Smirnoff Vodka, Ocean Spray® Cranberry, grenadine, and premium lemon sour. For an extra few bucks, you can add a "Vibe Drop" of Grey Goose Vodka, which is what you see in the little test tube pictured above.
Personally, I'd recommend adding the Vibe Drop; without it, the cocktail is fine, but it really kicks things up a notch. I'm not the biggest fan of cranberry flavor, but I liked it here; it's not at all overwhelming. I found that it sat in a really nice balance with the lemon sour, which added a little zing and brightened the drink up a bit. With the Vibe Drop, I could definitely taste the vodka, but it didn't overwhelm the drink at all. As far as the Santa gummy goes, to be honest, I didn't eat it, but it does add to the drink's seasonal vibes, which I appreciate.
2. Sleigh All Day Rita
Want to slay all day, every day this season? You can start by ordering Applebee's Sleigh All Day Rita, my preferred of the two $6 Sleigh Bell Sips options (and not just because of its punny name). This is another holiday-inspired margarita, and it's made with Teremana Tequila Blanco, blue curaçao, melon liqueur, lime, and pineapple juice, and topped with the requisite Santa gummy.
I'll admit that flavor-wise, this doesn't taste the most holiday-esque on the list. But it's still obviously a holiday drink (thank you, Santa), which is why I was able to rank it so high here. Plus, it has the obvious advantage of tasting really, really good. I loved the curaçao used here, which gave a sweet contrast to the melon liqueur and the lime. Pineapple juice brings everything together and, obviously, tequila is the icing on the cake. As with the previous Sleigh Bell Sip, I'd recommend getting the Vibe Drop with this one if you really want the tequila to come through. Even if you don't get it, however, it'll be a good choice.
1. Espres-So Happy Martini
Ah, the espresso martini. Is my bias showing here? A little. I love a good espresso martini and am well-versed in the various offerings on the market, especially after having ranked nine different bottled espresso martini options. For being such a simple cocktail at Applebee's — it's made with Tito's Handmade Vodka, Kahlúa, nitro-infused espresso, and served with a Pocky™ Chocolate biscuit — it was very impressive.
I'm not sure how this espresso martini tasted so chocolatey without including any chocolate (and, no, I didn't swirl any of the chocolate Pocky into it), but it did indeed give off a really smooth, rich chocolate flavor. Moreover, it lacked the sharp, bitter end that I often find in other espresso martinis. The nitro-infused espresso gives the whole drink a creamy mouthfeel, and I can say definitively that this is one of the better espresso martinis (there are several ways you can upgrade them at home), I've ordered at eateries. So, if espresso martinis are your thing, do yourself a favor and indulge in Applebee's Espres-So Happy Martini — you won't be disappointed.
Methodology
Though there were only five cocktails on this list, I didn't find it easy to rank them. I thought all were good, though none were very boozy (unless you get a Vibe Drop with either of the Sleigh Bell Sips). I ranked them in order of holiday appeal and personal taste, which is why, though I love a mango cocktail any day, the Golden Goose got last place — it just didn't ooze a seasonal essence.
Arguably, espresso martinis are also a year-round drink, but I really loved the Espres-So Happy Martini. It was smoother than other espresso martinis I've had at chain restaurants, with a creaminess and distinct chocolatey appeal that I really loved, and it easily earned first place. I do think the lineup featured here has something for everybody, and I admire it for that. Each will make a yummy accompaniment to any meal.