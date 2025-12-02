This Holiday DIY Gives Kitchen Cabinets Festive Flair
Holiday decorating usually starts with the big, traditional pieces — the tree, the mantel, maybe a wreath — but this year, the kitchen isn't being left out. People are realizing the room they spend the most time in during December deserves the same attention, and cabinets happen to be the easiest place to start. They're visible, they're flat, and they let you add something festive without cluttering the counters.
That's why the cabinet-wrapping trend took off. It doesn't need a major commitment or a design overhaul; it just gives the kitchen a little more presence when everything else is already decorated. It works in any space, whether you rent or own, and it's ideal for anyone who wants their kitchen to feel intentional without buying themed cookware or swapping out half their décor. Most importantly, it changes the room's feel without demanding time or money or pulling you into anything complicated or time-consuming.
For anyone who goes all in on holiday decorating — and your love for Christmas surpasses all else — turning cabinets into oversized "gifts" fits right in. It's straightforward, it photographs well, and it turns a practical part of the kitchen into something that actually feels festive the moment you walk in.
How to turn your cabinets into wrapped gifts
This hack pairs well with the rise of simple kitchen-focused DIYs — everything from quick countertop touches to Christmas decorations made with herbs — and it turns the cupboards into something that actually contributes to the overall look of the season. Instead of relying on novelty mugs or themed plates, the cabinets themselves do the heavy lifting.
@malloryleerichardson
🎀 DIY CHRISTMAS CABINET BOWS 🎄FIND EVERYTHING ON MY SH0P MY! I HAD to try the viral bow cabinet trend! It instantly makes your kitchen look like a wrapped Christmas present! Such an easy way to add holiday magic without spending a ton. PRO TIP- I cut about 90in of ribbon per bow with 1 1/2" ribbon. 💌 Save this for your holiday decorating weekend! #ChristmasDecor #HolidayHome #ChristmasKitchen #DIYDecor #budgetfriendlydecor
The wrapping process stays simple from start to finish. Cut a long vertical strip of ribbon and center it over the cabinet door, then secure the ends to the inside edges with tape, Command strips, or a removable adhesive like butyl. Add a horizontal strip to form the "plus" shape and smooth the lines so they sit flat. Trim the ribbon tails into an inverted V for a cleaner finish, then attach a bow at the center. Single-door cabinets get wrapped individually, while double doors can be treated as one larger "gift" with the bow slightly off to the side. Once you've figured out the first one, the rest fall into place quickly.
From there, you can choose to add a little more if you want the room to feel warmer. Some people line the tops of their cabinets with garland or lights, while others mix in smaller bows on lower doors using twist ties. It also helps to keep an extra roll of ribbon on hand and store the bows already tied, which makes unpacking everything next season much easier. By the time everything is up, the kitchen has that cozy Christmas feeling that makes the room look ready for your favorite day of the year.