Give Your Cinnamon Rolls A Cozy Boost With One Ingredient

Maple isn't the only way to make your buns special. Another great flavor that pairs well with cinnamon and warm bread is caramel. We recommend spreading some of the sweet sauce onto the bottom of your cookie pan before you place the rolls in. Then bake, flip over, and enjoy.

Pumpkin is another inviting ingredient to add. If you bought the treats in a can to cut out and bake, you can unroll the dough and spread pumpkin puree mixed with a bit of sugar and spices on the insides and roll it back up. Making pumpkin pie cinnamon rolls from scratch is especially easy if you use store-bought pizza dough. Other fantastic fillings you can spread into the buns are Nutella, cookie butter, berry jam, apple butter, or lemon curd.

An even simpler way to add other tastes is to sprinkle them on top. Crushed nuts like pecans or toasted hazelnuts work well. You can also crunch up Biscoff cookies to put on top instead of unrolling the dough to spread cookie butter. There are so many good flavors to add and so many simple ways to add them that it makes sense to vary things up when you bake!