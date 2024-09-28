The Difference Between Thai And Vietnamese Fish Sauce

Take a quick glance into the pantries of Southeast Asian kitchens, and there's a good chance you'll find a bottle of fish sauce already sitting on those shelves. This condiment is an irreplaceable part of many of the cuisines in those regions and countries. Fish sauce is incorporated into countless dishes — from traditional to modern ones — and even beyond, to other parts of the continent.

So what exactly is fish sauce, and is it actually made from fish? The answer is yes, salted fermented fish, to be more specific. Through a fermentation process with oily fish (often anchovy), salt, and water over up to two years, this amber liquid is packed with an umami richness that makes it an exceptional flavor enhancer.

Thai and Vietnamese fish sauce are, arguably, two of the most common varieties. Similar as they may be in production, these two are not the same thing. Their differences lie not only in origin and name but also in their taste and level of saltiness. While brininess and a pungent scent are the defining characteristics of both, Vietnamese fish sauce (also known as nuoc mam) is lighter than its Thai counterpart, nam pla. This, of course, leads to different flavor impacts and applications. Unsurprisingly, you'll find nuoc mam in Vietnamese dishes and nam pla in Thai food. That said, they can be used interchangeably to fit your personal preferences.