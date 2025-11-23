Limoncello is a liqueur that balances its strength with a fitting amount of sweetness, making it a great drink for a fun night out. However, if you've ever wanted to try your hand at making limoncello at home for your family and friends or just for a night in, there are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to exactly what ingredients you use. While traditional limoncello is exclusively made from lemons grown on Italy's Amalfi Coast or on Capri, the real difference-maker for homemade versions of the liqueur is actually all about the proof of alcohol you use; ideally, a high-proof grain alcohol should be used to get the most out of the lemons and produce the highest quality limoncello you possibly can.

The reason why high proof alcohol should be used for limoncello is that it's able to extract more flavor from the lemon peels than more standard grain alcohols do. Thus, using a vodka that's over 100-proof – the world's strongest liquor,192-proof Spirytus Rektyfikowany would be more than suitable — or a different kind of grain alcohol like Everclear would work wonderfully well for the job.