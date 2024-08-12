You Definitely Don't Want To Drink The World's Strongest Liquor Straight
Vodka is a popular liquor due in large part to its versatility. While it's often incorporated into delicious cocktails, fans of the liquor can also enjoy it straight, either with or without ice. However, there is one type of vodka that isn't suitable for drinking straight thanks to its intense potency. A product of Poland, Spirytus Rektyfikowany vodka boasts an extreme 96% alcohol by volume, making the beverage 192-proof. Keep in mind that many vodkas in America have an ABV of about 40%, which makes these beverages 80-proof by comparison.
The substantial difference in ABV means that Spirytus vodka can be a lot harsher on the tongue than standard vodkas, which are often described as not having a strong discernible flavor. On the other hand, the Spirytus brand is said to induce a burning sensation when drunk, and the high alcohol content has caused some purveyors of the vodka to place warnings on the label regarding its flammability. Keep in mind that many Polish drinkers of the vodka dilute it to make their bottles last a little longer, and dilution also helps temper the powerful flavor of the liquor.
What drinkers can expect from Spirytus vodka
Liquor undergoes a unique process to transform it into vodka, and Spirytus Rektyfikowany is no exception. The liquor was originally conceived as a form of medicine during the 16th century, but it eventually evolved into a beverage over time. The name translates to "rectified spirit" in English, which is a type of very concentrated alcohol. Rectified spirits get their potency from several bouts of distillation, which increase the ABV while also eliminating many of the impurities. In addition to being a consumable beverage, rectified spirits are also used in medicine and household cleansers.
Spirytus is sometimes touted as having an understated taste, which makes it ideal for cocktails and other preparations. However, not everyone agrees that the vodka is a smooth-drinking delight. In a Reddit thread discussing Spirytus, one person stated that the liquor "burns from the top of your head to the middle of the stomach" and that the first sip causes you to "go through a genuine shock." Over on TikTok, a single sip was enough to cause the reviewer serious gastrointestinal distress. Little commentary accompanied the taste test, but the reviewer's involuntary bodily functions (such as crying and drooling) communicate all you need to know when it comes to the flavor of this liquor.
How to use Spirytus vodka (if you can get your hands on it)
The good news is that you can find Spirytus vodka in the U.S. However, alcohol laws vary widely throughout the nation, and some places don't allow the sale of products over a certain ABV. For instance, Pennsylvania does not permit the sale of any alcohol with an ABV of 95% or higher, which means you cannot purchase Spirytus vodka in that particular state. In locations where the potent potable is legal, a suitable preparation is key to responsibly enjoying Spirytus.
Because the flavor of Spirytus is quite overwhelming, it's important to strike the right flavor balance in mixed drinks when using the high-proof vodka. In this case, consider using the liquor in a cocktail brimming with sweet and rich ingredients, such as a classic White Russian. The harshness of Spirytus actually does a great job of tempering the sweetness of the Kahlua. There are also non-cocktail uses for the vodka, such as using it as an ingredient when cooking. The application of heat burns off a portion of alcohol, which makes for a less potent vodka. That means Spirytus makes a great addition to penne alla vodka recipes to create the dish's signature sauce.