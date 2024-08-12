You Definitely Don't Want To Drink The World's Strongest Liquor Straight

Vodka is a popular liquor due in large part to its versatility. While it's often incorporated into delicious cocktails, fans of the liquor can also enjoy it straight, either with or without ice. However, there is one type of vodka that isn't suitable for drinking straight thanks to its intense potency. A product of Poland, Spirytus Rektyfikowany vodka boasts an extreme 96% alcohol by volume, making the beverage 192-proof. Keep in mind that many vodkas in America have an ABV of about 40%, which makes these beverages 80-proof by comparison.

The substantial difference in ABV means that Spirytus vodka can be a lot harsher on the tongue than standard vodkas, which are often described as not having a strong discernible flavor. On the other hand, the Spirytus brand is said to induce a burning sensation when drunk, and the high alcohol content has caused some purveyors of the vodka to place warnings on the label regarding its flammability. Keep in mind that many Polish drinkers of the vodka dilute it to make their bottles last a little longer, and dilution also helps temper the powerful flavor of the liquor.