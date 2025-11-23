Peanut Vs Canola Oil: Which Is Best For Baked Goods?

As canola oil is close to flavorless, using it in baking allows other ingredients to shine and usually makes balancing flavors easier overall. This is particularly useful if you're working with delicate additions like French vanilla, teas, lavender, or citrus. If you're used to cooking with another more flavorful fat, such as butter, however, you may find that your cake or cookies lack a little something when you switch to canola oil. This is because butter adds richness. If your canola oil cake needs a bit more oomph, you may need to add a little more of the flavorings you usually use, or swap zests and herbs for a few drops of citrus or herbal oil.

The fat you use to bake also contributes to the texture and structure of the finished product. Oil is lighter than butter, so it results in a lighter cake or cookie. This makes canola oil a great choice for baked goods that may otherwise end up getting too firm when refrigerated, including recipes that include fruit or vegetables, such as classic carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.

The final consideration when choosing a cooking fat is health. As noted in our article on the health benefits of olive oil vs canola oil, the oil of the rapeseed plant contains very little saturated fat and is full of omega-3s.