Olive Vs Canola Oil: What's The Healthier Choice?
If you're someone who is health-conscious, then you may pay attention to the smallest of details when it comes to cooking, such as which oil is the healthiest. With that in mind, we spoke with an expert about which is healthier — olive oil or vegetable oil. Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, says when it comes to everyday cooking, canola oil — which is a type of vegetable oil – is a great choice.
Luk tell Daily Meal, "[Canola oil] contains 0 trans fat and only 7% saturated fat, the least among the most common culinary oils. It also contains the most amount of plant-based omega-3 fat of any common cooking oil, as well as being budget friendly and neutral in flavor." However, Luk also notes that you shouldn't use canola oil as a way to get more omega-3 into your diet.
If you're someone who is looking to reduce saturated fat — which can benefit heart health and cholesterol — then using canola oil is a safe bet. As for how canola oil and olive oil stack up against one another, Luk says, "If we hyperfocus on the saturated fat content, olive oil actually has twice as much as canola oil (14% versus 7%)."
Olive oil still has health benefits
If you prefer olive oil over canola oil, don't fret. Angel Luk assures us that even though canola oil is a healthier choice in terms of saturated fat content, it doesn't mean that you should stop using olive oil altogether.
Luk explains, "This doesn't mean [olive oil] shouldn't be used or isn't as heart healthy, it simply means that if someone needs to budget their saturated fat, oils that have a higher amount should be used more sparingly." To make the best decision, think about how much saturated fat you want in your diet and go from there, choosing the best times to use olive oil.
It's also worth noting that olive oil is a major component of the Mediterranean diet, which, as Luk shared, can "[improve] a wide range of health issues including heart disease and many inflammatory conditions." To find out more about this, you can read our beginner's guide to the Mediterranean diet, including how olive oil — and its healthy fat — plays a role.