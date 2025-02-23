Olive Vs Canola Oil: What's The Healthier Choice?

If you're someone who is health-conscious, then you may pay attention to the smallest of details when it comes to cooking, such as which oil is the healthiest. With that in mind, we spoke with an expert about which is healthier — olive oil or vegetable oil. Angel Luk, a registered dietitian, says when it comes to everyday cooking, canola oil — which is a type of vegetable oil – is a great choice.

Luk tell Daily Meal, "[Canola oil] contains 0 trans fat and only 7% saturated fat, the least among the most common culinary oils. It also contains the most amount of plant-based omega-3 fat of any common cooking oil, as well as being budget friendly and neutral in flavor." However, Luk also notes that you shouldn't use canola oil as a way to get more omega-3 into your diet.

If you're someone who is looking to reduce saturated fat — which can benefit heart health and cholesterol — then using canola oil is a safe bet. As for how canola oil and olive oil stack up against one another, Luk says, "If we hyperfocus on the saturated fat content, olive oil actually has twice as much as canola oil (14% versus 7%)."