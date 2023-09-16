A Simple Flip Makes Storing Leftover Cake Seriously Mess-Free

Cake is a universally beloved dessert, it's the go-to dessert for many occasions, such as birthdays, graduations, and other huge milestones. But storing leftover cake can be a nuisance. Whether homemade or store-bought, cake storage is a unique situation — cake containers can be cumbersome and take up a lot of room in the fridge.

There's a hack that has been making waves on TikTok that makes storing leftover cake a breeze. Best of all, the hack features something that may already be in your kitchen. As one TikTok user demonstrated, simply place any leftover cake in a storage container upside down.

Place the cake on top of the container lid, which will essentially act as the bottom of the container. Then secure the container on top of the lid. Depending on the size of the cake, you can use a storage container small enough for one slice of cake or a large container for multiple slices. That means no more ruining the icing by placing plastic wrap over your cake or crowding your fridge with a cake dome.