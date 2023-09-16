A Simple Flip Makes Storing Leftover Cake Seriously Mess-Free
Cake is a universally beloved dessert, it's the go-to dessert for many occasions, such as birthdays, graduations, and other huge milestones. But storing leftover cake can be a nuisance. Whether homemade or store-bought, cake storage is a unique situation — cake containers can be cumbersome and take up a lot of room in the fridge.
There's a hack that has been making waves on TikTok that makes storing leftover cake a breeze. Best of all, the hack features something that may already be in your kitchen. As one TikTok user demonstrated, simply place any leftover cake in a storage container upside down.
Place the cake on top of the container lid, which will essentially act as the bottom of the container. Then secure the container on top of the lid. Depending on the size of the cake, you can use a storage container small enough for one slice of cake or a large container for multiple slices. That means no more ruining the icing by placing plastic wrap over your cake or crowding your fridge with a cake dome.
Social media is divided over hack
This hack, of course, has caused quite a stir on social media. Under the viral TikTok, many people are divided about the upside-down storage container hack. Many people commented questioning the purpose or usefulness of storing leftover cake this way.
However, other users share their enthusiasm for the hack calling it "genius" and "life changing." For some, this hack helps keep the cake and frosting intact, especially when trying to retrieve it or put it in a container. "My slices always tip over when I try to put them down in a container, and then they're hard to get out," one person commented. "This way I can just use a cake server."
On Reddit, a few people also raved that the hack can save a plate or two from getting dirty. Instead of transporting leftover cake from its container to a plate, "It's simply easier to cut the cake because when you open it [,] it will be on a flat surface," one person noted.
Use this hack for cupcakes, too
The upside-down container hack is not only reserved for only cake. You can also store other desserts such as cupcakes without fear of the frosting getting smeared or the actual cupcakes getting squished. You can also store other large desserts, like cheesecakes and pies in upside-down containers stress-free.
This hack also makes transporting desserts to a picnic or potluck a breeze. Not only can a storage container help transport your baked goods like brownies, cookies, and croissants to an event, but it can act as a tray. The lid of a storage container can transform into a plate to display desserts and pastries.
Some people had concerns about containers being turned right-side up by those unaware of this hack. However, one way to prevent this is by using clear plastic or glass storage containers in which the dessert is visible. Who knew storing desserts could be a piece of cake?