The Cheap Celebrity Cookware Line You Can Find At Walmart

Good-looking, high-quality cookware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg is hard to find. While spending hundreds on durable Le Creuset Dutch ovens and skillets is pretty much every home cook's dream, your bank balance may not be able to accommodate such a heavy-duty investment. If thrifting valuable vintage pots isn't your thing, the Pioneer Woman cookware line at Walmart might be the perfect solution. This affordable celebrity kitchenware line, spearheaded by cookbook author and TV personality Ree Drummond, includes plenty of useful pieces, many of which are priced under $50. You'll find everything from casserole dishes and frying pans to slow cookers and roasters, all at reasonable prices.

One of the line's standout pieces is the 1-quart Cocotte Casserole Baking Dish. It comes with a lid and features a pretty lace pattern on the exterior. This delicate-looking yet durable stoneware piece is both oven- and dishwasher safe, and it costs just $12.72. There's also a larger Enamel on Steel Dutch Oven, priced at $29.97, that features a floral design and has a generous 6.4-quart capacity. (You can also snag a matching tea kettle for $27.97.) For comparison, a similar 6-quart Dutch oven from Target will set you back nearly $94.

The Pioneer Woman cookware line also includes a 6-quart Cast Aluminum Jumbo Cooker Sauté Pan for $49.94. It has a nonstick coating and a vintage linen-speckle design. A similar stainless steel sauté pan from All-Clad can cost over $200.