The Cheap Celebrity Cookware Line You Can Find At Walmart
Good-looking, high-quality cookware that doesn't cost an arm and a leg is hard to find. While spending hundreds on durable Le Creuset Dutch ovens and skillets is pretty much every home cook's dream, your bank balance may not be able to accommodate such a heavy-duty investment. If thrifting valuable vintage pots isn't your thing, the Pioneer Woman cookware line at Walmart might be the perfect solution. This affordable celebrity kitchenware line, spearheaded by cookbook author and TV personality Ree Drummond, includes plenty of useful pieces, many of which are priced under $50. You'll find everything from casserole dishes and frying pans to slow cookers and roasters, all at reasonable prices.
One of the line's standout pieces is the 1-quart Cocotte Casserole Baking Dish. It comes with a lid and features a pretty lace pattern on the exterior. This delicate-looking yet durable stoneware piece is both oven- and dishwasher safe, and it costs just $12.72. There's also a larger Enamel on Steel Dutch Oven, priced at $29.97, that features a floral design and has a generous 6.4-quart capacity. (You can also snag a matching tea kettle for $27.97.) For comparison, a similar 6-quart Dutch oven from Target will set you back nearly $94.
The Pioneer Woman cookware line also includes a 6-quart Cast Aluminum Jumbo Cooker Sauté Pan for $49.94. It has a nonstick coating and a vintage linen-speckle design. A similar stainless steel sauté pan from All-Clad can cost over $200.
Ree Drummond's Walmart line offers cookware essentials for less
No matter whether you call them crockpots or slow cookers, these convenient appliances, which are awesome for making hearty stews and succulent roasts, can cost a fortune depending on the brand. For instance, a 7-quart digital slow cooker from All-Clad costs just shy of $300. Luckily, Ree Drummond's Walmart cookware line includes a 6-quart Digital Slow Cooker with Locking Lid for just $41.97.
If you like a matching kitchen, you may want to invest in the Pioneer Woman 12-piece Ceramic Cookware Set. It's priced at $119 and includes a 1-quart saucepan, two larger saucepans, a 4.5-quart sauté pan, and a lidded 5-quart Dutch oven. The set also includes two skillets, an egg pan, and an acacia wood turner and spoon, making it an affordable, comprehensive kitchen purchase. A similar 10-piece ceramic cookware set from Tramontina will cost you $150, while Costco's Le Creuset cookware set comes in at $4,500 (though it does include a whopping 157 pieces), highlighting the pocket-friendly price point of the Ree Drummond line.
In May 2025, the Pioneer Woman brand refreshed its dinnerware and drinkware sections with new designs to mark its 10-year anniversary at Walmart. Fortunately, none of the pieces have strayed too far from the original rustic, cozy aesthetic Ree Drummond is known for.