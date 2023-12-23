Elevate Your Tiramisu With A Rich Blend Of Masala Chai Spices

The first step in making a chai tiramisu is to brew the chai spices into black tea. Because it's meant to replace the espresso in a conventional recipe, the brewed tea will have to be very concentrated to be able to offer an equally strong flavor. The brewing process is a lot like preparing a regular cup of chai latte, but with a more concentrated ratio of liquid to tea and spices: Heat up your choice of milk, water, and/or a combination of both, then add the chai masala to boil and simmer for 10-20 minutes, and then steep the black tea in the hot mixture. Alternatively, you can boil up the tea and the spices all together for a really robust black tea backdrop to the warmth of the spices.

There are a few ways of approaching the chai masala you'll be using to brew the tea concentrate. You can make your own blend from scratch by mixing spices of your choice, perhaps even crushing up additions like cloves, black peppercorn, and cardamom by hand. A more convenient alternative is to buy a chai masala blend from a spice or tea store, cutting down on the prep time of your chai tiramisu. You could also theoretically just use pre-mixed chai tea bags. However, depending on the brand and quality of the tea bags, the spices may not be as strong, cutting into the overall complexity of your chai concentrate and making the resulting tiramisu a little underwhelming. Your mileage may vary, so use your own discretion.