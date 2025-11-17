This French Chicken Dish Makes Hard Cider The Star

France is home to some of the most unique and meticulously designed dishes in the world. While most will have heard of classic dishes such as French Ratatouille (Remy's signature dish), it's arguable that the country shines the most when looking at its many chicken-centric dishes that are unlike any others. A great example of these remarkable dishes is none other than poulet au cidre, which literally translates to chicken in cider and is among the most interesting French meals that you need to give a try.

Poulet au cidre is a dish native to the Brittany region of France and is believed to have been consumed on special occasions by peasants centuries ago. However, it has since made its way to dinner tables across the country and beyond in the years since. The dish itself utilizes hard apple cider, which is made from different types of apples to achieve its strong flavor depth, to cook the chicken alongside ingredients like onions and cubed apple pieces. The former lends a stronger savory taste, while the latter reinforces its underlying sweetness. The cider that remains once the chicken is done can also be used to create a sauce to top the dish, giving it a more textured finish and an even richer taste.