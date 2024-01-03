What Type Of Apples Are Used To Make Hard Cider?

Apples evoke feelings of corn mazes, fall weather, and spooky decor. This is made all the better with a glass of refreshing cider in your hand. With the right apple cider ingredients, the beverage is something you can enjoy even at home. And what is even better than apple cider? Hard cider. Nothing compares to the crisp tartness of some of the best Angry Orchard flavors. To perfect the beverage, the correct combination of apples is required. Each flavor profile is determined by the type of taste that you are looking for. The four main groups are sweets, sharps, bittersweets, and bittersharps. Choosing the right apples is instrumental in creating these specific flavor profiles.

The experts agree that a mix of different apples is the best way to cultivate a profile with depth. While it is certainly possible to make hard cider with just one type of apple, it isn't advised. Using just one variety can result in an overly sweet concoction with no underlying taste. Adding up to three varieties of apples will provide a more precise flavor. Cider mills use the four categories to determine what side of the taste spectrum the cider will fall on. And to do that, they choose specific apples from each category.