Even if you're a cornbread traditionalist who likes to make it from scratch in your cast iron, you have to admit there's a time and a place for the box-mix variety. Whether you're short on time or embarking on a cornbread dressing you can't mess up for a holiday meal, packet cornbread is just easier sometimes. That's why we recently compiled a ranking of the ultimate cornbread mixes, concluding that the best widely available cornbread and muffin mix is from Krusteaz. According to Verified Market Reports, the almost ninety-year-old brand is listed as one of the "Top Key Players" in cornbread mixes, alongside Jiffy and Betty Crocker.

We loved Krusteaz Southern Cornbread & Muffin Mix for its balanced flavor, light texture, and overall look. There's a real depth of butteriness, matched with a hint of salt and a sweetness that never overwhelms. This mix almost always rises very well and is easy to cut. On top of that, the finished product is a beautiful deep yellow color, just like cornbread should be. It's obvious from the texture that real cornmeal has been used. The slight grittiness from cornmeal is part of good cornbread, but it must be paired with the soft, moist crumb that the brand reliably delivers across its various cornbread mixes.