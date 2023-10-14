The Seasoning Mistake You Need To Avoid When Making Cornbread Dressing

While cornbread dressing may be a side dish, its flavor should still stand out on the plate and entice people to consider a second helping. Even though fresh, sweet corn may require only a small pat of butter, cornbread dressing benefits from added seasoning. However, that added flavor should not overshadow the primary taste of the dish: the cornbread itself.

Although the contrast between sweet and savory can be delightful, the biggest seasoning mistake in cornbread dressing is using a store-bought option that contains too much sugar. Even if buying pre-made cornbread is more convenient than baking it from scratch, a sugary stuffing is generally not what people expect in this side dish. Using a pre-made ingredient means you lose control over the initial flavor profile. While this issue can be avoided by baking unsweetened cornbread from scratch, another option is to balance out the sweetness with other ingredients.

If you're using store-bought or pre-made cornbread as the base for your stuffing, consider countering any excessive sweetness by adding salt and other seasonings to achieve balance. A dash of cayenne pepper or a sprinkle of sage can mitigate the sweetness. Nonetheless, finding an overall balance in the recipe is crucial. Much like a flat note in a melody, an off-putting flavor can stand out — and not in a good way. For a more satisfying cornbread stuffing, consider saving that spoonful of sugar for the dessert course.