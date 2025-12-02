Add This Vegetable For Perfectly Crispy Latkes Every Time

During the eight days of Hanukkah, families that celebrate their Jewish heritage observe several customs, including serving certain foods. Among the quintessential Hanukkah foods everyone should know about are latkes. If your fried potato pancakes keep turning out soggy, it could be because the heat is too high. One unexpected way to make sure your classic potato latkes recipe turns out brown and crispy is to add a carrot to the frying pan.

This trick has seemingly been made popular by recipe developer and cookbook author Adeena Sussman, who said in an Instagram post that she learned it from culinary educator and best-selling author Kim Kushner. In the video, Sussman demonstrates adding a whole carrot to a pan of oil before placing the latkes in. The carrot stays in the pan as the potato pancakes fry, and then she throws the carrot away when she's done.

Sussman explains in the caption, "I used to peel the carrot, but recently I have stopped doing that. And some people snap larger carrots [in] half, feel free to, but that is also optional. I do just recommend trimming off any fuzzy carrot tops because those would burn faster if still attached."