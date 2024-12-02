Win Your Next Hanukkah Party With A DIY Latke Bar
A Hanukkah party is not complete without latkes — after all, the crispy potato pancakes are one of the Hanukkah foods that everyone should know, alongside other dishes like knish, matzo ball soup, and challah. But if you really want your Hanukkah party to stand out, then you need to include a DIY latke bar. All you need to do is make a big batch of simple yet perfect latkes, then provide a range of toppings for you guests to customize their serving.
As for the toppings, the possibilities are endless. Start with some sauces and dips — apple sauce, hummus, crème fraîche, herbed cream cheese, and sour cream all make for great toppings on latkes. Even some hot honey could work well drizzled over them.
For a meat option, slices of brisket work well as a topping. There's also smoked salmon or lox, both of which will add some extra saltiness. Then, since this is a celebration, you might as well have some caviar on hand, which makes for one delicious latke topping. Other ideas include sliced cucumber, sliced apple, fresh herbs, and crispy onions — but feel free to get creative and think outside of the box.
You can also make different variations of latkes
While it's definitely more of an undertaking, you can also offer different variations of latkes for your guests to choose. This will make your DIY latke bar even more customizable. There are plenty of nontraditional ways to make latkes, all of which are guaranteed to impress your guests. These unique versions of latkes include the ultra savory broccoli cheddar latkes or the orange-colored butternut squash and sage latkes (which are complete with some sweetness thanks to the maple mascarpone). Both of these options will also bring in some aesthetically pleasing color to a tray of latkes, as well as extra flavor.
For a simpler variation, you can make sweet potato latkes — this will switch up the flavor without too much hassle. You can offer traditional and sweet potato on your DIY bar; even having these two options with the various toppings will really make your latke bar stand out and be sure to satisfy your guests.