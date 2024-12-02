Win Your Next Hanukkah Party With A DIY Latke Bar

A Hanukkah party is not complete without latkes — after all, the crispy potato pancakes are one of the Hanukkah foods that everyone should know, alongside other dishes like knish, matzo ball soup, and challah. But if you really want your Hanukkah party to stand out, then you need to include a DIY latke bar. All you need to do is make a big batch of simple yet perfect latkes, then provide a range of toppings for you guests to customize their serving.

As for the toppings, the possibilities are endless. Start with some sauces and dips — apple sauce, hummus, crème fraîche, herbed cream cheese, and sour cream all make for great toppings on latkes. Even some hot honey could work well drizzled over them.

For a meat option, slices of brisket work well as a topping. There's also smoked salmon or lox, both of which will add some extra saltiness. Then, since this is a celebration, you might as well have some caviar on hand, which makes for one delicious latke topping. Other ideas include sliced cucumber, sliced apple, fresh herbs, and crispy onions — but feel free to get creative and think outside of the box.