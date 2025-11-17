Martha Stewart's Go-To Method For Steaming Eggs To Perfection

Eggs are a deeply personal dish with chefs, both professional and novice. However, if you are still exploring your go-to method for making them, try this Martha Stewart tip: steam them. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Stewart revealed that her favorite way to make the staple breakfast food is soft-boiled with steam. She said, "The New York Times ran a one-page story a couple years ago by [J.] Kenji López-Alt. He said he spent 10 years developing the steamed egg thing. I do it exactly the way that he told us to do it."

The media mogul noted that the process is rather simple. Stewart explained that you need a rack or steamer insert to place over water in a covered pan. Bring it to a boil, and then, "Put the eggs in the rack over the boiling water, cover, and do either three minutes, three and a half minutes, four minutes, or five minutes." Stewart prefers her steamed soft-boiled eggs to be cooked for just four minutes. This allows their whites to firm up, but you still get a jammy, golden yolk. It's important not to stack them. Stewart says six is an ideal number if you are using a large pot. The beauty of this technique is not only that the eggs are delicious, but also, as a side benefit, the shell peels right off.