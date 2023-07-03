In Case You Didn't Know, A Rice Cooker Is Ideal For Steaming Eggs

Many people aren't fans of owning unitaskers, aka single-use kitchen gadgets, and rice cookers are often lumped into this category. This makes a lot of sense, especially for those of us with limited storage space. But rice cookers are way more versatile than their name implies — these proto multi-cookers have been a favorite with college students and other budget- and space-conscious cooks for a while for making a whole variety of things.

One of the best ways to explore the other possibilities of the rice cooker is to use it to cook eggs. Simply set up your pot to cook rice as usual with your preferred ratio of rice and water, and then plop several eggs in with them. Cover the pot and hit the "start" button, and you'll have cooked eggs on top of your cooked rice (literally). YouTube content creator Uyen Ninh does just this whenever she cooks rice, and whether you consume the eggs immediately or store them in the fridge, it's a good way to make sure that you have cooked eggs at the ready for your next meal.