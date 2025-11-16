Boxed cake mixes don't have to be boring; that's an already well-established fact. Nuts, fruit, chocolate, and many other ingredients can be mixed into the batter to upgrade the flavor — and that's just the beginning of ingredient swaps that will make any boxed cake mix taste better. You can choose your favorite ways to create the perfect texture, balance of flavors, and aesthetic, but there is one ingredient you shouldn't skip if you want a cake that is moist and tender. For a cake made from a box that turns out fluffy and moist, add a little bit of Instant ClearJel.

Having Instant ClearJel on hand is one of the tips that will have you baking like a pro in no time. It's a powdered product that could be compared to extra-strength cornstarch, a modified food starch made from corn that helps maintain smooth texture in all sorts of baking and cooking projects. It's your secret weapon for thickening home-canned pie filling and for creating a smooth, perfect gravy every time. Not only does it improve consistency, it extends shelf life, and it might just be the key to creating the fluffiest cake you've ever made.