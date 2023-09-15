The Thickening Tip You Need For Home-Canned Pie Filling

Summer and fall are harvest seasons, with tons of fruit and veggies to pluck off the vine or pick from the tree. While there are plenty of great meals you can whip up with your homegrown produce, you can also turn it into canned goods to use at a later date.

One tasty canned good you can make with fruit specifically is homemade canned pie filling. There's a bit of an art to this, and if you're not careful you can wind up with a canned filling that's runnier than you really want. To get your pie filling to the perfect thickness, however, you can use a heat- and acid-resistant thickener such as Clear Jel starch.

Here's why Clear Jel makes such a great thickener for canning your homemade pie filling, and how to add it to your next baked treat. Plus, here are a couple of other tips for getting a gorgeous, thick, home-canned pie filling.