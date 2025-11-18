You Don't Need A Blade Sharpener For Kitchen Knives — Use This Item Instead

A good knife is a kitchen tool worth splurging on, but sharpening it regularly maintains its efficacy and protects your investment. Even the most expensive chef's knife in the world will dull over time when used for basic tasks like preparing salads, mincing aromatics, or carving steaks. The problem is that many of us purchase quality knives and fail to cough up the funds for a blade sharpener. Luckily, you can use a regular old piece of sandpaper from your tool shed as a substitute.

Sandpaper is far cheaper than heftier knife-sharpening tools like whetstones. While whetstones do an awesome job, they must be soaked in water for at least 10 to 20 minutes before they can be used. Sandpaper is immediately ready to go and doesn't take up much space in a kitchen cabinet. To begin, place your sandpaper on the counter, grit side up. Hold your clean knife at a 20-degree angle and scrape it across the sandpaper in one direction as if you were gently shaving the surface. Flip it over and sharpen the other side, making sure that the tip of the knife meets the paper so the entire blade is equally sharp (this is essential if you're sharpening a knife with a curved shape). Each stroke you make across the sandpaper should be steady, controlled, and always moving in one direction, rather than in a quick back-and-forth motion.