All You Need Is A Piece Of Paper To Test Your Knife's Sharpness

Although the ingredients define the overall ethos of a dish, the tools you use to create it define its finesse and precision. While high-quality pots and pans, state-of-the-art ovens, and air fryers can help, it all starts at the top with the prep work. It's no secret that dicing and slicing is far easier with a well-sharpened knife. Knowing how to test the sharpness of your knife can determine if you need to get out the steel before meal-prepping, luckily, all you need is a piece of paper.

A sharp knife has an ultra-fine edge that should cleanly sever a sheet of paper. Similarly, a dull knife will struggle to make a clean cut through the paper, resulting in uneven edges and tearing. In this easy-to-perform knife test, the sheet of paper is analogous to your food — if you can't make a fuss-free cut through paper, then chopping onions becomes more tedious than usual (and makes it harder not to cry).

To determine if your knife is well-sharpened, take a sheet of paper and hold it up with your non-dominant hand before using your dominant hand to gently draw the blade from the top of the paper downwards, observing the ease with which it slices. If there is resistance, shredding, or an audible tearing sound this indicates a dull knife or one on its way to dullness.