Heinz Has Officially Decided Whether Or Not Ketchup Belongs In The Fridge

Heinz has recently settled a contentious debate about where to store a popular condiment. The company behind one of the most popular ketchup products tweeted its verdict on June 27: "FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!"

The tweet quickly went viral, being viewed roughly 4.8 million times, and also led to agreements as well as disapproval in the comments. Many people voiced their strong aversion to storing ketchup in the fridge by pointing out that the condiment is not found in the refrigerated section at grocery stores. "Heinz don't even know where their product should be stored," one user replied. "of course it does. after opening," another user tweeted. "is this controversial?"

The next day, the official Heinz U.K. Twitter account tweeted a poll letting its followers settle the debate. Though restaurants don't typically keep ketchup in the fridge, most households do. With over 13,000 votes cast, most people sided with Heinz; 63.2% believe ketchup should be kept in the refrigerator. 36.8% of pollsters say ketchup belongs in the cupboard.