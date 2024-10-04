How To Give Your Chocolate Martini An Added Boost Of Sweetness

There are few better ways to wrap up a meal or wind down an evening than by treating yourself to a delicious beverage that's part dessert and part cocktail. The chocolate martini is one of the classic go-to drinks for anyone in the mood for a sweet, creamy cocktail, and if you find yourself feeling a little classy as you sip, you're in good company. According to the oft-repeated lore, the chocolate martini wasn't just Elizabeth Taylor's favorite drink, but she — and Rock Hudson — reportedly invented it.

It's incredibly simple to make; a basic chocolate martini calls for vodka, chocolate liqueur, and a creme de cacao, along with milk, heavy cream, or half and half. You might choose to add extras like some shaved chocolate or a strawberry on the edge of the glass, but there's a much easier way to make this creamy cocktail even sweeter. All you need to do is switch up your vodka, and for a foolproof upgrade, add vanilla vodka instead of the standard.

Vanilla is one of the closest things to true magic that we have left in our cynical, 21st-century world. When adding it to other ingredients — including chocolate — vanilla boosts the sweetness and emphasizes other flavors to make the final product greater than the sum of its parts. If you'd like to have even more control over the ingredients that go into your cocktail, we have a tip for you.