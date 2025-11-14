No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Truffles Are Mess-Free And Easy To Make
The oven is often in high demand during the holiday season. There are roasted veggies, turkey or ham, and sweet potato casseroles all fighting for time in the heat. That leads to limited time for baking pies. Apple and pecan pies need to be baked, so why not ditch the crust and turn your pumpkin pie into some delicious, no-bake pumpkin truffles?
To make these tasty truffles, you need pumpkin puree, a pumpkin spice mix, powdered sugar, gingersnap cookies or graham crackers, and white chocolate. Many people add cream cheese for an extra bit of velvety richness. You essentially mix the puree, spice mix, and powdered sugar together in a stand mixer. Then add in the ground-up cookie or cracker. Scoop the results onto a tray into uniform balls and chill in the fridge for 15 minutes. Check out our guide to the best ways to melt white chocolate to prepare the coating. Once the balls are chilled, dip them in the white chocolate and set them back on a tray to chill some more. For extra fun, sprinkle on a bit of sugar or crystallized ginger. There you have it, simple pumpkin spice truffles that are just as good as pumpkin pie, if not better!
Other ways to get that pumpkin spice flavor without using the oven
Truffles aren't your only option to get some pumpkin spice flavor without using the oven. One fun way is to make your own pumpkin spice latte in the morning. Like with the truffles, this is another time you want to avoid the mistake of using pumpkin pie filling and use pumpkin puree. Mix the puree with a pumpkin spice mix into milk. You can reduce the puree for a stronger pumpkin flavor. Gently heat that over a stove and add your sweetener of choice. Add this to espresso and enjoy! If you don't have an espresso machine, a moka pot works. You can also use concentrated cold brew to make it iced or add that into the mix on the stove to make it hot.
Even easier to make with no oven is pumpkin pudding. Mix a can of puree, 2 cups of milk or a can of evaporated milk, pumpkin spice, with a box of vanilla pudding. You can mix it by hand or in a blender. Chill the results, then serve. Easier than pie, it's easy as pudding.