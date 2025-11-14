No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Truffles Are Mess-Free And Easy To Make

The oven is often in high demand during the holiday season. There are roasted veggies, turkey or ham, and sweet potato casseroles all fighting for time in the heat. That leads to limited time for baking pies. Apple and pecan pies need to be baked, so why not ditch the crust and turn your pumpkin pie into some delicious, no-bake pumpkin truffles?

To make these tasty truffles, you need pumpkin puree, a pumpkin spice mix, powdered sugar, gingersnap cookies or graham crackers, and white chocolate. Many people add cream cheese for an extra bit of velvety richness. You essentially mix the puree, spice mix, and powdered sugar together in a stand mixer. Then add in the ground-up cookie or cracker. Scoop the results onto a tray into uniform balls and chill in the fridge for 15 minutes. Check out our guide to the best ways to melt white chocolate to prepare the coating. Once the balls are chilled, dip them in the white chocolate and set them back on a tray to chill some more. For extra fun, sprinkle on a bit of sugar or crystallized ginger. There you have it, simple pumpkin spice truffles that are just as good as pumpkin pie, if not better!