Ditch S'mores And Roast This Cheesy Snack Over The Campfire Instead
Campfires are all about roasting food on sticks. Hot dogs for a handheld dinner and marshmallows because classic s'mores just taste better when they are cooked over an open fire. But these aren't the only foods you should be packing up when dining alfresco under the big open sky. Pre-fried mozzarella sticks or homemade ones are perfect for cooking over a campfire. Pre-made ones require little prep, aside from thawing at room temperature for about 60 minutes, and then they become warm and gooey when cooked.
The key to roasting any kind of mozzarella sticks on a skewer is to turn them frequently so they don't burn. It takes about six minutes for the outer coating to turn crisp and golden, and when you break them apart, the cheese should be stretchy, stringy, and somewhat melted. The best part is when you sink your teeth into them for that first bite. This cheesy snack is transformed with a little char and smoke, bringing a whole new layer of flavor to this snack food that you cannot achieve using any other cooking method.
How to serve your mozzarella sticks
While the best mozzarella sticks are found at Outback, this DIY outdoors version isn't far behind. In fact, roasting mozzarella sticks over a campfire feels a little like glamping. It is definitely a step up from normal cookout chow. You can pair them with a marinara sauce for that Italian, pizza vibe, or bring along some ranch dressing, pesto, or plain old ketchup for dipping. Even the kids will enjoy this change-up. You can also toss these roasted sticks with your favorite greens to create a substantive salad. Give it a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and oil and enjoy.
If you prefer to make your mozzarella sticks from scratch, try using a different type of cheese to really amp up the flavor. Substitute brie for bland mozzarella and pair it with some fig jam. Brie is similar to mozzarella in that it is soft and mild and will melt well after being rolled in whatever type of breading you enjoy. Halloumi is another cheese that makes for perfect cheese sticks for a campfire and is easy to coat with your favorite breading, as it has a high melting point that helps it keep its shape.