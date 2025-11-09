Ditch S'mores And Roast This Cheesy Snack Over The Campfire Instead

Campfires are all about roasting food on sticks. Hot dogs for a handheld dinner and marshmallows because classic s'mores just taste better when they are cooked over an open fire. But these aren't the only foods you should be packing up when dining alfresco under the big open sky. Pre-fried mozzarella sticks or homemade ones are perfect for cooking over a campfire. Pre-made ones require little prep, aside from thawing at room temperature for about 60 minutes, and then they become warm and gooey when cooked.

The key to roasting any kind of mozzarella sticks on a skewer is to turn them frequently so they don't burn. It takes about six minutes for the outer coating to turn crisp and golden, and when you break them apart, the cheese should be stretchy, stringy, and somewhat melted. The best part is when you sink your teeth into them for that first bite. This cheesy snack is transformed with a little char and smoke, bringing a whole new layer of flavor to this snack food that you cannot achieve using any other cooking method.