You Can Find A 400-Clove Garlic Stuffed Turkey At This California Restaurant

If you don't find yourself in the Bay Area this Thanksgiving, but you want a heavy garlic experience, you can always make it yourself. Cut off some excess skin around the neck of your turkey, then, starting there, work your hands under the skin to loosen it around the bird. Place thinly sliced garlic just under the skin of your turkey before it goes in the oven. You can also place whole cloves all around the bottom of the pan.

To get more garlic in that fowl, stuff the inside full of cloves, onions, and some celery. Butter or oil up the cavity of your turkey, rub some salt and pepper in it, then stuff it full. Use whatever ratio you want, but if you're not planning any Thanksgiving kisses with anyone not sharing your turkey, you can go as hard on the garlic as you dare.

And check out our list of stuffing options. Almost any of these will work with the garlic doubled (or quintupled). You can also start your meal off with your own bagna cauda. Simply cook garlic low and slow in olive oil. Add anchovy and mash with a wooden spoon. Once that's all melded together, add butter. To eat it, just spread it on a crusty loaf of bread.