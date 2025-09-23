4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Bars Couldn't Be Easier (They're Deliciously High Protein)

If you're looking for an easy-to-make snack that's both delicious and high in protein, then these four-ingredient peanut butter bars are for you. All you need is peanut butter, graham cracker crumbs, powdered sugar, and chocolate chips.

To make these bars, just combine 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs, 1 ½ cups of creamy peanut butter, and 1 ½ cups of powdered sugar. Transfer that mixture into a lined 9-by-13 baking dish, pressing down the graham cracker mixture until it's flat and even. Heat up the chocolate chips in 30-second intervals until they're completely melted, then pour the chocolate over the graham cracker and peanut butter base. Because this treat doesn't require any baking, all there is left to do is pop the baking dish into the fridge to let it set for about an hour.

All of the protein content is coming straight from the peanut butter. Each cup contains about 65 grams of protein, meaning that these bars, which use 1 ½ cups of peanut butter, contain about 97.5 grams total. This recipe will likely yield about 20 servings, depending on how large you cut each square. This means that each square will have about 5 grams of protein — or a little more, if you opt for bigger squares.