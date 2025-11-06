Target Brings Back Its $20 Thanksgiving Meal (And It Includes A Full Turkey)
Thanksgiving is a time when families feast together on a filling and delicious array of foods, and turkey (or one of its many potential alternatives) is often the star of the show. However, with the ever-turbulent economy prompting many families to search for more affordable options this holiday season, Target has answered in kind by bringing back its Thanksgiving meal bundle, an inexpensive deal that the retailer noted in a press release is its cheapest to date.
Target's Thanksgiving meal is priced at just under $20, which is similar to last year's version of the same promotion and $5 less than it was in 2023. This is pretty remarkable given how much is included in the cost-effective bundle. The deal includes a 5-pound bag of Good & Gather Russet Potatoes, a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, a 6-ounce box of Stove Top Stuffing Mix, a 12-ounce jar of Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy, a loaf of Favorite Day Soft French Bread, a 12-ounce bag of Good & Gather Frozen Whole Kernel Corn, and a Good & Gather Premium Basted Young Turkey that comes in at just $0.79 per pound with a 10-pound limit. This combination of ingredients can feed a group of four, making Target's low-price bundle pretty hard to beat this holiday season.
How does Target's Thanksgiving meal bundle compare to previous years?
While it's reasonable to get excited about snagging seven crucial Thanksgiving ingredients for just $20, Target changed a few things in its lineup this year that might disappoint some consumers. The Minnesota-based chain replaced cut green beans and Campbell's cream of mushroom soup — staples of the bundle in both 2023 and 2024 — with the aforementioned French bread and Good & Gather frozen corn. These alterations may be a deal-breaker for some fans of the bundle, but they could also be a massive improvement, depending on your personal Thanksgiving dinner preferences.
Nevertheless, while there are many Thanksgiving shortcuts that you're better off avoiding (like using instant mashed potatoes), this year's Target Thanksgiving bundle is hard to argue against, as it packs plenty of food onto your holiday table without breaking the bank. Plus, Target also announced in its press release that it will offer even more seasonal deals ahead of Thanksgiving, like Favorite Day pies and signature Thanksgiving sides like Good & Gather's mashed sweet potatoes and vegetables with Parmesan cheese. Each of these items will cost just $4.99 from November 16 to 29.