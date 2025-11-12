Want Better Chip Dip? Add One Smoky, Savory Protein

When tailgating season heats up, your dip game needs to be strong. Whether you are mixing up a buffalo chicken dip to make those Fritos or celery taste better or a 7-layer dip for those corn tortilla chips, there is one meaty ingredient you can add that will not only upgrade your favorite recipe, but will separate your dip from everyone else's: Bacon. This favored pork is savory, sweet, smoky, crunchy, and everything that your dip is missing.

Bacon's salty nature makes it a perfect addition to creamy, dense dips, helping to break through the richness and add its distinctive taste. Fry a few extra pieces up in the morning when you are making breakfast for the family, and crumble it into a warm, cheesy queso, or buy a container of store-bought bacon bits; either will work, and add to a lush, classic French onion dip. Your potato chips, crackers, and crudites will thank you. How much should you add? Four slices of freshly fried bacon that's been chopped or crushed is a good amount to start with for each cup of dip; however, if you want to taste even more bacon in each bite, consider adding three-fourths of a cup to your creamy dip.