Want Better Chip Dip? Add One Smoky, Savory Protein
When tailgating season heats up, your dip game needs to be strong. Whether you are mixing up a buffalo chicken dip to make those Fritos or celery taste better or a 7-layer dip for those corn tortilla chips, there is one meaty ingredient you can add that will not only upgrade your favorite recipe, but will separate your dip from everyone else's: Bacon. This favored pork is savory, sweet, smoky, crunchy, and everything that your dip is missing.
Bacon's salty nature makes it a perfect addition to creamy, dense dips, helping to break through the richness and add its distinctive taste. Fry a few extra pieces up in the morning when you are making breakfast for the family, and crumble it into a warm, cheesy queso, or buy a container of store-bought bacon bits; either will work, and add to a lush, classic French onion dip. Your potato chips, crackers, and crudites will thank you. How much should you add? Four slices of freshly fried bacon that's been chopped or crushed is a good amount to start with for each cup of dip; however, if you want to taste even more bacon in each bite, consider adding three-fourths of a cup to your creamy dip.
No soggy bacon
If you plan to use freshly made bacon, it's important that you fry it until it's crisp. No one wants to bite into a piece of soft, soggy bacon in a dip. It just throws off the texture and taste experience. Also, make certain that the bacon is well drained and as free from its greasy byproduct as it can be; otherwise, you may be creating an overly oily dip. Adding the bacon right before serving will help the bacon keep its crispy crunch, so don't be in a rush to add it too soon.
Remember, bacon is naturally salty, so if the dip you are whipping up skews a little heavy on the sodium, go light with your bacon. But don't be afraid to experiment. An applewood-smoked bacon will add a little sweetness to a bacon guacamole, while a hickory-smoked bacon can balance the heat of a jalapeño popper dip. A side benefit is that heavenly perfume that is unique to this meaty addition. So, the next time you are hosting a watch party for that championship game or the next season of "Emily in Paris," don't forget to give your dip a little boost with bacon.