The Best Pumpkin Pie On Grocery Shelves Comes Frozen

When it comes to the best fall desserts of all time, pumpkin pie can easily be considered among the upper echelon due to its strong association with the beloved season. However, if you're not in the mood to undertake the massive task of making a pumpkin pie at home, buying one from the store is the next best thing. The only problem is that not all store-bought pumpkin pies are created equal, and while you'll likely find that many are capable of satisfying your craving for the signature dessert, there are only one or two that you can truly consider the best of the best. For our money, the one atop the mountain of pies is none other than Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie, a frozen variant that is unlike any other.

Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie rated first on our ranking of the absolute best store-bought pumpkin pies, and did so because of an unyielding excellence in every factor you can possibly think of when it comes to the autumn dessert. From the flaky crust and delicious filling — which utilizes exclusively simple yet effective ingredients in the form of pumpkin, sugar, water, eggs, nonfat dry milk, cornstarch, spices, soybean oil, and salt — to the short amount of time it takes to cook in the oven, Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie is at the ideal intersection of taste and ease.