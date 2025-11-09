What To Know About Glen Powell's 'Smash Kitchen' Brand

Celebrities love breaking into the food and drink world. Usually, it's celebrity-owned booze brands, vineyards with big-name owners, or restaurants that celebs have a stake in. But Glen Powell, of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Anyone But You' fame, is taking a slightly different route to culinary fame. He's chosen cooking oils, condiments, and simple recipes that show off his quality pantry staples.

Smash Kitchen, the company Powell co-owns, started by launching a line of condiments in Spring 2025. The first release of products included the standard mustard, ketchup, mayo, and barbecue sauce, as well as twists on classics, such as hot honey barbecue sauce and ketchup, spicy mayonnaise, and a cranberry mayo. That last one sounds like it might be a game-changer for livening up Thanksgiving leftover recipes, so maybe it's time to grab a jar?

Smash Kitchen branched out into cooking oils in October, a few months after their condiments hit the shelves in Walmart. Currently, they offer coconut oil, avocado oil, and two types of extra virgin olive oil. Coconut, avocado, and the lighter EVOO, which is designed for day-to-day cooking use, are available as sprays. The other, more robust, olive oil is only available in bottles, as it's more suited to use as a finishing oil or in marinades. Both EVOOS are organic, single-origin, and cold-pressed from olives grown in Seville, Spain. These details are very much in the spirit of the brand's messaging, which champions the idea of quality, simple ingredients that elevate cooking for real people.