What To Know About Glen Powell's 'Smash Kitchen' Brand
Celebrities love breaking into the food and drink world. Usually, it's celebrity-owned booze brands, vineyards with big-name owners, or restaurants that celebs have a stake in. But Glen Powell, of 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Anyone But You' fame, is taking a slightly different route to culinary fame. He's chosen cooking oils, condiments, and simple recipes that show off his quality pantry staples.
Smash Kitchen, the company Powell co-owns, started by launching a line of condiments in Spring 2025. The first release of products included the standard mustard, ketchup, mayo, and barbecue sauce, as well as twists on classics, such as hot honey barbecue sauce and ketchup, spicy mayonnaise, and a cranberry mayo. That last one sounds like it might be a game-changer for livening up Thanksgiving leftover recipes, so maybe it's time to grab a jar?
Smash Kitchen branched out into cooking oils in October, a few months after their condiments hit the shelves in Walmart. Currently, they offer coconut oil, avocado oil, and two types of extra virgin olive oil. Coconut, avocado, and the lighter EVOO, which is designed for day-to-day cooking use, are available as sprays. The other, more robust, olive oil is only available in bottles, as it's more suited to use as a finishing oil or in marinades. Both EVOOS are organic, single-origin, and cold-pressed from olives grown in Seville, Spain. These details are very much in the spirit of the brand's messaging, which champions the idea of quality, simple ingredients that elevate cooking for real people.
What makes Smash Kitchen oils and condiments different, and where you can buy them?
It's not just the olive oils that have a pedigree at Smash Kitchen. Powell co-founded the brand after noticing that condiments tend to be packed with opaque ingredients and preservatives. When he switched to organic options, he felt that their flavors weren't quite right, or their prices were too steep. So, he decided to take things into his own hands. That's why Powell's brand is committed to affordability and simple ingredients.
At Walmart, most of Smash Kitchen's condiments are priced below $5 (although exact prices may vary by store). Many of them shake out only a little more expensive than products from leading competitors, such as Heinz. The oils are also priced competitively, with the finishing EVOO below $15 at Walmart. Additionally, all Smash Kitchen condiments and oils are GMO-free and contain no food colorings or dyes, hydrogenated oils, high-fructose corn syrup, or flavorings. Many of them are also organic. Although there's not a lot of evidence to back up the idea that some of these ingredients, such as high-fructose corn syrup, are actually harmful, clear labelling and more choice on grocery shelves will be welcomed by many.
While there's no doubt that celebrities often get into food and drink with their mind on building a business with an eye on selling it for a handsome profit (like Ryan Reynolds did with Aviation Gin, for example, or George Clooney with Casamigos), Smash Kitchen offers quality products with a brand vision that seems built for today. And perhaps celebrity condiments have their own set of rules? After all, Paul Newman stayed with Newman's Own to the end, and now the salad dressing giant donates 100% of its profits to charity.