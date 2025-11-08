Rick Steves Says Europeans Appreciate This American Meal The Most
When it comes to cuisine, many will be hard-pressed to put another country's signature food above their own, especially as far as the United States is concerned. Considering many non-Americans don't even fully understand what American food is, it's quite common to hear criticisms for the fare found stateside from people across the globe, especially within Europe. However, travel writer Rick Steves has mentioned that there is one area where American food truly shines in the eyes of even the most difficult-to-impress Europeans.
Breakfast and all the great things synonymous with it in the United States are surprisingly well-liked by many Europeans, some of whom Steves spoke with throughout his many travels across the continent. More specifically, when visiting Italy, Steves met tour guides and locals who praised American breakfast staples like bacon, omelets, and hash browns. The travel writer also noted that the general culture surrounding American breakfast was envied by some folks he met. "Over one long Italian meal, Claudia (a Roman tour guide) says she loves American food," Steves explained in a blog post regarding the subject. "She's charmed by our breakfast culture and that we 'meet for breakfast.' She says you would never see families going out for breakfast in Italy."
What makes American breakfast so unique
The history of breakfast in America is unique. In the 1800s, the Industrial Revolution first prompted Americans to start having breakfast each and every morning to fuel up before work. But it was the 20th century that saw the beginning of elaborate marketing campaigns that shaped the way people in this country eat their morning meal. One of the biggest turning points for American breakfast came when the theory that breakfast was the most important meal of the day was first introduced in a cereal marketing campaign in the 1940s. The slogan stuck, and the meal has been a central part of American life, with many gathering with their friends and loved ones to enjoy breakfast together frequently. The marketing campaign — alongside the United States' adoption of continental breakfasts from Great Britain — is also one of the many reasons why Americans have such a wide variety of breakfast foods to choose from.
Today, American breakfasts notably differ from breakfasts in places across Europe due to how heavy and filling any individual breakfast plate can be. While Europeans — particularly those in Southern and Western Europe — tend to go for lighter breakfast options like a pastry or two, American breakfasts often contain incredibly hearty and filling foods like pork, potatoes, and eggs, something that Europeans who crave big servings to start their day would love to emulate.