Rick Steves Says Europeans Appreciate This American Meal The Most

When it comes to cuisine, many will be hard-pressed to put another country's signature food above their own, especially as far as the United States is concerned. Considering many non-Americans don't even fully understand what American food is, it's quite common to hear criticisms for the fare found stateside from people across the globe, especially within Europe. However, travel writer Rick Steves has mentioned that there is one area where American food truly shines in the eyes of even the most difficult-to-impress Europeans.

Breakfast and all the great things synonymous with it in the United States are surprisingly well-liked by many Europeans, some of whom Steves spoke with throughout his many travels across the continent. More specifically, when visiting Italy, Steves met tour guides and locals who praised American breakfast staples like bacon, omelets, and hash browns. The travel writer also noted that the general culture surrounding American breakfast was envied by some folks he met. "Over one long Italian meal, Claudia (a Roman tour guide) says she loves American food," Steves explained in a blog post regarding the subject. "She's charmed by our breakfast culture and that we 'meet for breakfast.' She says you would never see families going out for breakfast in Italy."