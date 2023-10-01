The World Doesn't Seem To Understand What American Food Really Is

To a lot of people from other countries, the idea that American food belongs in the same class as the great cuisines of the world — Italian, French, Japanese, Mexican, and so forth — is abject blasphemy. (It's not just Europeans, but they seem overrepresented here.) American food? Isn't that just McDonald's and KFC? The sentiment seems like it runs along illogical lines: "Dumb Americans with unhealthy fried foods; they can't possibly compete with the culinary creative genius that provided us with ortolan or the toast sandwich." Others, in particular, seem to believe the only type of cheese we have here is Kraft singles — as if your average Kroger cheese aisle in rural America doesn't feature a selection that would drive Chester Cheetah to go lie down until the room stopped spinning.

The confusion over American food is understandable. But non-Americans who believe American food is just fast food simply do not understand what it is, nor do they care to try it. These same people often wrongly insist America doesn't have a culture, even though the U.S. is clearly dozens of cultures stacked on top of each other in a trench coat. (Which, to wit, is how you get a country that can produce both the Chicago-style hot dog and jambalaya.) In fact, therein lies the secret of what makes American cuisine so special.